Kraven the Hunter: Ariana DeBose Doesn't Like Being Forced Into a Box

Kraven the Hunter is actually happening and has been in production for a couple of months now. We even got to see about .5 seconds of footage during the Sony presentation at CinemaCon though none of it included any costumes. So we still have some time before we see anything from this movie just yet, but we are starting to hear some vague statements from the cast. Deadline recently got the chance to talk to the Academy Award-winning actress who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, but she was asked how filming on the latest Sony Marvel movie.

It's cool. It's going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I'm allowed to say about it, I think it's going swimmingly.

The interview then said about how it was nice to see Marvel, or in this case, Marvel by way of Sony Pictures is, pushing for change when it comes to DeBose in Kraven the Hunter. She talked about wanting to define the box instead of benign forced into one.

Yeah. I'm proud of them. I think all of these franchise pieces, it's all about your growth. And it's exciting to be a part of something that feels like it's taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they're just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool. I don't like work experiences, period, where I feel like I'm asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That's my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022.

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors before J.C. Chandor was confirmed actually said that Antoine Fuqua was going to be the one to bring it to life, but that was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk, with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of January 13, 2023. it's still not confirmed that this will be an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, which Sony has been trying to make for years, but this is being billed as a stand-alone movie. Currently, the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbot, and Levi Miller.