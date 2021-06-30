Let Us In Star Makenzie Moss on Working with Tobin Bell, The Unicorn

Actress Makenzie Moss has done a lot in her short career at her young age. The acting bug bit her early one in part thanks to her father, director Craig Moss sometimes participating in his projects, among them their latest film Let Us In, a family sci-fi thriller for Samuel Goldwyn Films. I spoke to The Unicorn star about the experience filming on set, her co-stars, and what she learned from her time on the cancelled CBS series.

In Let Us In, Moss plays Emily, a spirited girl who starts investigating the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, she might be up against forces she can't even imagine. "My dad is a director, writer, and producer," Moss said. "He came up with the idea. I was very excited when he came up to me about the urban myth and the urban legend [of the black-eyed kids]. I did some research, and I actually got really into it. I was really excited about it. I think just from reading about what it was about and reading the script got me interested in."

Let Us In Cast Working With Cast, Shooting Stunts

Moss bonded with everyone on set, including venerable character actor Tobin Bell, star of the Saw franchise. "[Tobin] was so much fun to work with, and I had so much fun," she said. "He had great pointers on acting. He was great, just so much fun on and off set to be around. He's a very funny guy, so nice and very professional. You knew what he was doing for sure." The young star did have to deal with some more physically demanding scenes, given the thriller nature of the film.

"There were some more difficult scenes," Moss said. "For example, if I was running up and down the stairs over and over again, it became very tiring. [I was] getting tackled by people, and it gets tiring to do over and over again. Besides that, I mean, it was pretty fun, nothing to complain about." The star is always opening to do more diverse work like her time on the CBS series that also starred Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, and Michaela Watkins. "It was so much fun working on set with everyone," Moss said. "I had such a close bond with the cast and also the crew because I've known them for two, three years, and I love each and every person I worked on. I still remain close with them, even if the show isn't going. I think I've learned so much from everyone, and it was such a memorable three years for me." Written by Joe Callero, Let Us In, which also stars Sadie Stanley, Heather Ann Gottlieb, Lauren Stamile, O'Neill Monahan, and Sky Alexis, comes out on digital and on-demand on July 2nd.