Lizzy Caplan Joins Samuel Bodin's New Film Cobweb

Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr have signed on to the upcoming Lionsgate horror movie Cobweb, set to start filming later this month.

Horror lovers (like myself) are typically desperate for whatever content we can get. Whether it's a mini-series, film, shot, anime, or novel, horror is a genre that has some of the most dedicated viewers imaginable. With that being said, if you're a fan of horror, there's a strong possibility that you've heard of the French Netflix series Marianne — one of (if not the best) horror series of all time. After the perplexing decision by Netflix to cancel the freshman horror story, creator Samuel Bodin is back with a new film for Lionsgate, under the working title Cobweb.

The premise for the film has been released, describing the film's plot as follows: "The film centers on a small town, in an ordinary house that seems like any other, where a young boy hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls – and suspects his parents are hiding a terrible secret." Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) will have a key role in the film as the mother named Carol with her husband Mark being played by Starr (Amazon's The Boys.) The film will additionally feature Woody Norman as Peter, the young boy at the center of the film's conflict — with Cleopatra Coleman as Miss Devine, the boy's substitute teacher at his elementary school.

Chris Thomas Devlin penned the script, produced by Vertigo Entertainment, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver via Point Grey. Josh Fagen and Andrew Childs will executive produce Cobweb, with Lionsgate behind the film.

Because of a very vague teaser about the plot, a strong cast, and the creator's history of sheer spookiness from Marianne, my gut is telling me this will be a solid addition to the horror genre.

Cobweb is set to start filming this month in Sofia, Bulgaria.