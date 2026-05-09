Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: 8 New High-Quality Images Released

Disney and Pixar are looking for their second win of the year next month with Toy Story 5, and here are eight new high-quality images.

Article Summary Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026, as Disney and Pixar look to keep animation’s strong year rolling.

The sequel centers on toys facing a new tech-driven threat, setting up a Toy Story 5 conflict about playtime.

Greta Lee joins Toy Story 5 as Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet that makes life much harder for the gang.

Andrew Stanton directs Toy Story 5, with Kenna Harris co-directing and Lindsey Collins producing the Pixar sequel.

Animation is continuing its stellar year next month with Toy Story 5. Last year was a mixed bag, where we had one of the biggest animated movies of all time opening and not much else in terms of original animation. Pixar gave us an original this month already, so we'll let them have a franchise film as a treat. We have another eight images from Toy Story 5, and this one includes shots of the human characters, too.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

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