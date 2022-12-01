Marvel Drops The First Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer, Poster

It has been quite a journey for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At one point, the film was mere weeks away from kicking off pre-production when a bunch of people with stupid intentions decided to get James Gunn fired. That move worked so well that not only did Disney backtrack and bring him back for not only Guardians but also a Holiday Special, but DC and Warner Bros. swept in to grab Gunn for a movie and a TV show, and now he's co-running the entire DC universe. Talk about a swing and a miss. We got the chance to see the footage from the last Guardians film at San Diego Comic-Con, and now the year is about to come to an end, with Disney about to have one more massive release at the box office. So there needed to be another trailer to attach to Avatar: The Way of Water. So at CCXP in Brazil, they released the first trailer and poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but also released it wide. It doesn't appear to be the exact same trailer that we saw earlier this year, but it's been a while, so it's hard to remember. Check it out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.