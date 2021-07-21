Michaela Coel Has Joined the Cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has gained a new name, and for those of you watching one of the best shows on TV right now, you're going to recognize her. A sequel to Black Panther seemed inevitable, and we even got a release date back in 2019 along with a logo. However, the extremely tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman to cancer left some people wondering if the movie was still going to happen. It turns out that it very much is, and we have a release date, and production started last month. We don't know anything about the movie at the moment in terms of plot, but we do have a new cast member. According to Variety, Michaela Coel, whom you may recognize from the absolutely fantastic I May Destroy You, has joined the cast in an unknown role.

Michaela Coel attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London, England. Editorial credit: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com

Coel recently walked away with four Emmy nominations for I May Destroy You, and she isn't even unfamiliar with Disney on the movie side. She had a role in Star Wars: The Last Ledi, and she also appeared in Black Mirror for Netflix. The production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be one that people are going to keep an eye on, considering the loss of Boseman and the decision to continue with the franchise. It's going to be tough to find a line to walk that feels true to the character but also makes sense from a storytelling perspective. We heard from Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige that they are hoping to make Chad proud.

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

As production continues, perhaps we'll learn more about what kind of story we can expect from this movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever currently has a July 8, 2022 release date.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Kicked-Off Production
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Logo. Credit: Marvel Studios

