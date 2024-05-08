Posted in: Movies, Universal, Warner Bros | Tagged: Twisters

Twisters: New Poster Has The Heroes Looking In The Wrong Direction

Another new poster for Twisters has been released with a fire tornado, and our three leads are looking in the wrong direction.

Article Summary New 'Twisters' poster and trailer tease a thrilling fire tornado disaster movie.

Poster humorously shows leads glancing away from the mayhem, adding unintentional comedy.

Lee Isaac Chung directs, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell starring.

Scheduled for a July 19, 2024 release, the film could be an unexpected summer hit.

We got a new trailer and poster for Twisters today, a movie that could come out extremely strong even while most eyes in July will be focused on other projects. It might be a stretch to say this will be a sleeper hit, but this easily could be the sort of movie that doesn't open massive but hangs out in the top three for weeks to come based on word of mouth if it's good. We'll have to see since the tracking numbers for the summer are all over the place, and who knows what will end up happening. For now, we can only guess, and if you're looking for a tornado movie that will shake the walls of the IMAX theater this summer, Twisters looks like it will be the movie you're looking for. In the new trailer, we got another look at something that has made a couple of appearances in tornado movies in the last couple of years and that's a fire tornado because why not? It's a visually stunning thing and an absolutely insane premise from which movies are made. The international poster released for the movie has one of those fire-tornados, but the three leads are looking away from it. You want to show off the faces of your actors, and you want to show off the tornado, but it makes the poster unintentionally hilarious to look at.

Twisters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) as opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights), to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters features an exciting new cast, including Nope's Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy). From Amblin Entertainment, Twisters is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic and Indiana Jones franchises) and by Patrick Crowley (Jurassic and Bourne franchises). The screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, writer of the Best Picture nominee The Revenant. Twisters will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on July 19, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!