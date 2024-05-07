Posted in: Digital, Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sony pictures

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Now Available To Watch At Home

As of today, Ghostbusters fans can rent or own Frozen Empire on digital services. The film has grossed almost $200 million worldwide.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available to rent or own on digital services. The sequel to Afterlife takes the action to New York City, where the new and old crews must band together to face a new threat that is threatening to send us back to a new ice age. It stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Dan Akroyd, and Bill Murray. It scored $195 million at the worldwide box office, with more than half coming domestically. Those grosses were a smidge under what Afterlife did during its run.

Ghostbusters Fans: What Do You Want Next?

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Here is the list of special features included in the digital bundle:

Deleted & Extended

Easter Eggs Unleashed

Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Busted: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

Manifesting Garraka

New York, New Gear

Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center

Knowing the Score

Commentary with Director, Co-Writer Gil Kenan

I have heard mixed things about this Ghostbusters movie and was not excited to see it in theaters. I was not a fan of Afterlife, which I understand put me firmly in the minority. This is a weird place for this franchise, as they seem to have topped out box office-wise, and the fans are divided on wanting more and in what form. For now, though, they have another film this year, which is enough for them.

