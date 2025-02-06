Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

Mickey 17: Mickey Is Here To Die And Not Much Else In 2 New TV Spots

Warner Bros. has released two new TV spots for Bong Joon Ho's new film, Mickey 17, which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival later this month.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils two thrilling TV spots for Bong Joon Ho's exciting new film, Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, promising buzz and reactions from early viewers.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as a unique hero with a job demanding ultimate commitment.

Mickey 17 releases in theaters nationwide on March 7, 2025, with great anticipation.

Mickey 17 has been playing the release date game for a while now, but the movie is finally coming out early next month after premiering at the Berlin Film Festival later this month. We should expect some early reactions to start coming in once it makes that film festival premiere, but this is a reminder that film festivals tend to bring out extreme reactions. You should be thinking of this whenever you see someone talking about something they saw at Sundance last month or SXSW next month. Festival Brain is a thing, and when you don't have time to come up with nuanced opinions, they tend to swing in one way or another. The good news is this film looks excellent,t and everything we see continues to look excellent. We got a minute-long preview earlier this week, and today, the official X/Twitter account dropped two more TV spots.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

