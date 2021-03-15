Mission: Impossible Celebrates 25 Years With New Blu-ray Release

Mission: Impossible was released in 1996 and was one of the biggest films of the year, and 25 years later, one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood. They just keep getting better, though that first film is still pretty great. To help celebrate the anniversary, a new edition of the film will be released on Blu-ray, featuring a remastered cut of the film, a new fancy cover featuring the iconic Tom Cruise wire act scene, and more. It even comes with a Mission: Impossible car decal! You can see the new cover down below, along with the list of special features, all previously released. The release will come out May 18th and will also be re-released into theaters as well.

"Relive every pulse-pounding moment of the original big-screen blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE as it celebrates its 25th anniversary with a newly remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray on May 18, 2021, from Paramount Home Entertainment. Originally released on May 22, 1996, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE thrilled audiences with its breathtaking and action-packed story of secret agents and international espionage. Tom Cruise ignites the screen as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a character that continues to capture the imaginations of fans around the world as the franchise builds toward the highly anticipated seventh installment. Directed by Brian De Palma (The Untouchables), with a screenplay by David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and Robert Towne (Chinatown), the newly remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray includes an exclusive car decal and a gallery of the original trailers for the first six Mission: Impossible films."

Here is the list of the special features:

– Mission: Remarkable – 40 Years of Creating the Impossible

· Mission: Explosive Exploits

· Mission: Spies Among Us

· Mission: Catching the Train

· Mission: International Spy Museum

· Mission: Agent Dossiers

· Excellence in Film: Cruise

· Generation: Cruise

· Photo Gallery

· Theatrical Trailers