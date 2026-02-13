Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: andy samberg, hotel transylvania, sony pictures

Hotel Transylvania Star Says Another Entry is Still Possible

Andy Samberg offers fans an encouraging update about the current status of the popular Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Article Summary Andy Samberg reveals new talks are happening for a possible Hotel Transylvania 5 movie in the future.

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has earned over $1.3 billion globally across four monster-filled films.

Transformania debuted on Prime Video in 2022, showing the series’ ongoing popularity with families.

A new animated spin-off series, Motel Transylvania, is set to hit Netflix in 2027 from Sony Animation.

The Hotel Transylvania franchise might have gone quiet after 2022's Transformania, but it doesn't sound like the coffin is fully shut (yet).

Across four movies, the monster-packed series has followed Count Dracula's resort for creatures of the night, his daughter Mavis, and Andy Samberg's human son-in-law Johnny as the family keeps growing and the hotel keeps getting a little less spooky and a little more chaotic. The films have even become one of Sony Pictures Animation's biggest success stories, earning more than $1.3 billion worldwide between the original 2012 film, its two theatrical sequels, and the streaming-focused fourth entry.

Now Samberg is hinting that a fifth movie is at least being discussed.

Andy Samberg on a Possible Hotel Transylvania 5

Speaking with Screen Rant, the actor said there's been some early chatter about a new installment, even if nothing is concrete. More specifically, he's "heard rumblings" of a new Hotel Transylvania movie being possible, however, he added, "I don't know that I'm in a position to say too much about it." He also went on to hint that "there's not nothing there," feeling that "there's smoke, and we're going to find out if there's fire." When reflecting on the first film, he explained, "[The first movie] was such a great jumping off point with [Adam] Sandler and [Robert] Smigel and Genndy [Tartakovsky], such talented people sort of laying down the blueprint for them. I feel very lucky that I got to be a part of that. And kids love them. It's crazy how much they love them. Every Halloween, you see them all spike up the most watch lists and stuff again. It's really cool."

Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation each pulled in between about $358 million and $528 million worldwide, playing reliably with families and showing strong replay value around spooky season. Even Transformania found an audience despite skipping theaters in most territories and premiering directly on Prime Video in January 2022, after Sony sold the film to Amazon during the pandemic. Since then, Sony has already signaled that it still sees value in the brand by ordering an animated spin-off series titled Motel Transylvania, which will follow Dracula and Mavis as they run a roadside motel for humans and monsters, currently planned for a 2027 Netflix debut.

So, between a new television series on the way and Samberg suggesting that more movies are at least being considered, a fifth Hotel Transylvania no longer feels far-fetched. But for those of you who have followed it this far, do you think it's time for a fifth film?

