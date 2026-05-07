Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters: Final Trailer And Poster Have Been Released

Lights! Camera! Action! The final trailer and a new poster for Illumination's Minions & Monsters have been released.

Article Summary Illumination has released the final trailer and a new poster for Minions & Monsters, its next big animated movie.

The Minions & Monsters final trailer reveals plenty of new footage and teases a giant eyeball-covered threat.

Minions & Monsters blends classic Hollywood chaos, monster mayhem, and Minions comedy into a fresh new setup.

Directed by Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters continues Illumination’s hit streak after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Minions, Monsters, and Movies are front and center in the final trailer for the next film from Illumination. The studio is off to an excellent start for the year with the success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and now they are coming in for round two with Minions & Monsters. As someone who isn't a massive fan of these movies, this concept might be the one I'm the most interested in so far. Of course, all love movies and doing a riff on essentially The Artist with the Minions plus an off-brand Cthulu might finally get me on board with these movies. Maybe. For now, we do have a new poster and final trailer with a ton of new footage, including a new look at what is probably going to be our final boss: a giant orange blob with lots of eyeballs.

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

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