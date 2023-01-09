New Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Brings The Drama We have a new trailer, poster, and images from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While trailer one focused on the comedy, this trailer brought the drama.

We got a new trailer, images, and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and unlike the last trailer, which focused on the comedy of this movie, this trailer brought all the drama. Now we also have a better idea of what is going on in the film, and it sounds like Scott missed so much of Cassie's life, and Kang offering him a chance to get that back is something he can't refuse. The relationship between Scott and Cassie has always been central to these movies. She was his driving focus for turning his life around and for becoming a hero in the first place. For Scott to miss, so much of Cassie's formative years would be hard for someone like him, who had already missed some years due to being in prison, to swallow. We got another shot of the MCU version of M.O.D.O.K., but it's still unclear what purpose he will have in this story. Check out the new trailer, images, and poster below.

2023 has officially kicked off, and we can now look to the next twelve months of a whole bunch of superhero content from all sides of the aisle. The first ones to come out of the gate with a massive movie will be Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.