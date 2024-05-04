Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands, ccxp mexico

New Borderlands Poster Shared At CCXP Mexico

A new poster for Borderlands has been released at CCXP Mexico. The film will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

Article Summary New Borderlands movie poster debuts at CCXP Mexico.

Film leverages conventions for marketing, following CinemaCon.

Tagline revealed: "Chaos Love Company."

Stellar cast led by Cate Blanchett, with August 9, 2024 release.

We are well into convention season, everyone, and that means conventions from all over the world as well. Usually, when we are talking about CCXP, we are talking about the event in Brazil, but this year, there is an event in Mexico, and they are drawing some big names for panels and presentations for the event. We're also getting some good old fashion releases regarding posters, trailers, and key art. One of the movies that is taking advantage of conventions this year, if CinemaCon and now CCXP are anything to go by, is Borderlands. This movie spent some time on the shelf, and even if the reasons had nothing to do with quality, the public would see that long time between production ending and the release date and assume the worst. The movie got a decent push at CinemaCon, and a new poster was released at CCXP Mexico featuring the entire cast and the logline "Chaos Love Company."

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

