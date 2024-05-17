Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Runtime Has Been Revealed

The official runtime for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed, along with some HQ images. The film will be released on July 26th.

Article Summary Deadpool & Wolverine runtime announced at 2 hours and 7 minutes, hinting at an epic scale.

New high-quality images released, featuring Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox.

The film's length continues the trend of each Deadpool movie being slightly longer.

Releasing in a multitude of formats, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie coming out this year, and with the scope of the story they are teasing, the film will probably be massive. The nice thing about these movies is that they might be teasing something that seems like it will be a massive plot point, like X-Force, only for it to last a couple of minutes at most and end with a joke. The first Deadpool film came in at a respectable 1 hour and 48 minutes, with Deadpool 2 upping it just a little to just under two hours at 1 hour and 59 minutes. It seems the third film follows the pattern of the first two by getting ~10 minutes longer than the previous film. According to AMC Theaters, the runtime for this third film clocks in at 2 hours and 7 minutes. Many movies feel like they have to stretch and contort themselves into pretzels to get to a certain runtime, but considering how long the credits are and whatnot, this is an all-right runtime and far from egregious. There is probably enough here to justify an over two-hour runtime. Some more high-quality images have also appeared on the media site, including a good look at Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox and some more shots of Wolverine in his classic costume.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

