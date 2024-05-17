Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the watchers

The Watchers: TV Spot Reminds You Do Not Turn Your Back To The Mirror

Warner Bros. has released another TV spot that has revealed the fourth rule that the people in The Watchers must follow: "Do not turn your back to the mirror."

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils chilling new TV spot for The Watchers with a crucial mirror-related rule.

The latest rule suggests dire consequences for the whole group, heightening the suspense.

"Do not turn your back to the mirror" joins three eerie established rules of survival.

Horror elements merge with psychological tension, intriguing even those averse to the genre.

We have another TV spot for The Watchers and another rule, but this one is very specific to the movie we'll be watching. Our people being watched have to stand in front of a mirror, and it is imperative that you do not turn your back on the mirror. We see some glass cracking, so whatever the consequences are, it could impact the entire group. The other three, "Do not open the door after sunset," "Do not go near the burrows," and now "Always stay in the light," are all fairly individual, and if someone broke them, they would be the ones that would face those consequences. However, this rule seems like the one that could force consequences on the entire group, adding another layer to the physiological element. As someone who is normally not very into horror, I find something about this one piques my interest.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

