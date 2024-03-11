Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: chris hemsworth, furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Dementus Is A "Pretty Horrible Individual"

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth says that his character Dementus is a "pretty horrible individual" but sees his relationship with Furiosa as "paternal."

Mad Max: Fury Road was about as subtle as a 2×4 to the face. Or, in the case of the movie, about as subtle as a dude with a flaming guitar strapped to a car like a hood ornament. The film's messaging also wasn't subtle, and it didn't shy away from making sure the audience knew exactly who the wives were running from, why, and who ruined the world. Aside from a few exceptions, men are the enemy that Furioa, Max, and the wives run from throughout the film. If you thought that the prequel film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga would feature Chris Hemsworth playing one of the rare good men in the world of Mad Max, you'd be very wrong. Empire recently interviewed Hemsworth, and he did not beat around the bush; his character, Dementus, is a horrible person.

"He's a pretty horrible individual," Hemsworth said. "Through the whole film we kept coming back to, 'This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?' It's not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he's plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else."

However, most villains don't think they are the villains, making them interesting characters. In the case of Dementus and his interactions with Furiosa, this is a complex relationship for everyone involved because he sees himself as a paternal figure. Hemsworth said, "I think that's how he sees himself. I think there's a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I'm sure, argue to her death the complete opposite." The men of this world often seem to be living in a completely different reality from the women, so it isn't surprising that the prequel will continue with that theme. Anyone who has seen Hemsworth in Bad Times At The El Royale knows that when he lets lose and goes insane with a role, he's even more magnetic on screen, and from the footage we've seen of Furiosa: A Mad Max Sage, this appears to be another one of those roles. Bring it on.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

