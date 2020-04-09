Top Gun: Maverick Backgrounds Now Available For Zoom

Top Gun: Maverick has jumped onto the hottest trend on Hollywood right now. Paramount Pictures has provided Zoom backgrounds from the upcoming film on their social channels. They join Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, and more trying to help spruce up your daily meetings on the now popular video conferencing software. These Top Gun backgrounds will make you the envy of all of your co-workers or buddies, as they see you standing around some of the coolest jets ever created. You can even be sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet yourself, all while talking to your loved ones.

Top Gun: Maverick Now Unwraps on Christmas

The film itself, of course, has shifted release dates to now open on December 23rd. It was supposed to open on June 24th, but as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to keep theaters closed, that became a date that didn't look like it was going to happen. Kudos to Paramount for moving it to such a cool date, imagine how many families will now get to see Tom Cruise back in the cockpit as a Christmas present. Top Gun fans have waited so long for this film, what are another six months or so.

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it." Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters on December 23rd.