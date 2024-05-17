Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the watchers

The Watchers: TV Spot Warns You To Always Stay In The Light

It's time to learn another rule that the people in The Watchers need to follow, and this one is a classic horror movie trope. From the footage we have seen so far, this film appears to be using the setting and what is lurking out in the woods that you can't quite see as a means for raising the tension. We all know the first thing you should do in most horror movies is stay in the light, and another TV spot for this film has reiterated that, making it the third rule. So far, we have "Do not open the door after sunset," "Do not go near the burrows," and now "Always stay in the light." I like that they are using these little TV spots to tell us these rules while showing us footage of why you should follow them and what might happen if you break them.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

