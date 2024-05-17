Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: kinds of kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds of Kindness: A New Clip And Poster Have Been Released

Searchlight has released a new clip and poster for Yorgos Lanthimos's new film, Kinds of Kindness, which premiered at Cannes today.

Article Summary Searchlight reveals a new clip and poster for Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness.

Cannes premiere garners early buzz, hinting at an unconventional, bold film.

Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe feature in a scene with uncannily sharp dialogue.

Kinds of Kindness sets its sight on a June 21, 2024, release in select theaters.

The Cannes Film Festival premiere of Kinds of Kindness has taken place, and early reactions are starting to come in. Much like Yorgos Lanthimos's other films, this probably isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if it is, it will probably be one of their favorites. Early reactions also say this might be his least approachable film in a while, which is fun. It's always good to see a movie that isn't here to do anything else but be exactly what it wants to be and not care if the general public likes it. It's going to be a fun June, that's for sure, and now we have a clip showing off the kind of film you're in for. The dialogue in this scene between Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe is so sharp while also being just stunted enough that it comes across as a tiny uncanny valley, love it. Also, we have another poster as well that is a more extreme version of the character posters released earlier this month. Please put this weird-ass film in front of my eyes; thank you.

Kinds of Kindness: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Searchlight Pictures presents, Kinds of Kindness, directed by Academy Award® nominee Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, The Favourite, The Lobster, Dogtooth) and written by Academy Award® nominee Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, Dogtooth) and Lanthimos. Starring two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (Poor Things, La La Land), Academy Award® nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Academy Award® nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, The Florida Project), Margaret Qualley (Poor Things, "Maid"), Academy Award® nominee Hong Chau (The Whale, The Menu), Mamoudou Athie ("Black Box"), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Hunter Schafer ('Euphoria'), the film is produced by Element Pictures' Ed Guiney (Poor Things, The Favourite) and Andrew Lowe (Poor Things), Kasia Malipan (Poor Things), and Lanthimos.

Joining behind the camera are Academy Award® nominated director of photography Robbie Ryan (Poor Things, The Favourite), production designer Anthony Gasparro (First Cow), costume designer Jennifer Johnson (I, Tonya), makeup department head Jessica Needham (First Cow, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), hair department head Jennifer Serio (First Cow, 'Saturday Night Live'), Academy Award® nominated editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things, The Favourite), with music by Academy Award® nominated composer Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things). Kinds of Kindness will be released in select theaters on June 21, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!