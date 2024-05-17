Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine: 2 HQ Images And 2 Behind-The-Scenes Images

Marvel Studios has released two HQ images and two behind-the-scenes images from Deadpool & Wolverine, including a new look of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova.

Article Summary Marvel unveils two high-quality and behind-the-scenes images from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Emma Corrin's full-length look as Cassandra Nova revealed; a treat for cosplay enthusiasts.

Film's marketing expected to be intense as Deadpool & Wolverine aims for the billion club.

The anticipated Marvel blockbuster hits theaters and various premium screens on July 26.

Some more pictures from Deadpool & Wolverine have been added to the official Disney media site, and one of them is a nice, full-length picture of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. So, if you want to have your cosplays ready for the summer, you have a good look at at least the jacket and the boots. We also have another full-length picture of Wade himself in the new outfit he's getting from the TVA, so it's another win for the cosplay fans. Finally, we've got two behind-the-scenes images as well. The marketing for this film will probably be buckwild insane, and it will probably start up sooner rather than later. This is the one Marvel film of the year, so you know they want it to join the billion club.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce, with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.

