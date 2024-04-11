Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, martin lawrence, will smith

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Poster Released By Sony

A new poster for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die has been released by Sony. The fourth film in the franchise will release in theaters on June 7th.

Article Summary Sony unveils poster for 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die', releasing on June 7th.

Stellar cast reassembles including Smith, Lawrence, and Hudgens.

The franchise nears $1 billion mark; sequel likely to surpass it.

Film marks one of Will Smith's first roles post-Oscars incident.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die had a new poster drop from Sony this morning. The fourth film in the series, this one stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano. It is written by Chris Bremner and directed by Adil & Bilall. The last film in the series, Bad Boys For Life, was released in 2020 and was actually the highest-grossing film of the year. There were other circumstances that caused that, but even without those, it was a surprise hit. It also looks like Ride Or Die was going to be the official title for some time now.

Can Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Repeat For Life's Success

This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run. Directed by: Adil & Bilall Written by: Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Chad Oman Doug Belgrad Executive Producers: Barry Waldman Mike Stenson James Lassiter Jon Mone Chris Bremner Martin Lawrence.

After directing the previous film, this pair directed the infamous Batgirl movie, shelved in 2022 for a tax write-off by WB. Sony would never, especially with this franchise so close to becoming one of the sacred $1 billion babies. They are about $150 million short, which this film should easily clear in June. This is also only the second film Smith has made since his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars, which is when this film was in active development.

It's not that fans will care, as they just love this pairing so much that nothing was going to stop a fourth film from coming out. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in theaters on June 7th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!