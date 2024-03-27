Posted in: Disney, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, Milo Manheim, Zombies 4

Zombies 4 Announces Full Cast And Details As Filming Begins

Zombies 4 has announced the full cast for the latest film in the franchise, as filming is now underway in New Zealand.

Director Paul Hoen returns for the 4th film in the Disney Zombies franchise.

The storyline features Zed and Addison's road trip encountering new supernatural groups.

No release date yet for Zombies 4, with expectations for a fall or winter premiere.

Zombies 4 has announced the full cast for the fourth installment of the popular Disney franchise. Swayam Bhatia (Disney's "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Julian Lerner (ABC's "The Wonder Years"), Mekonnen Knife ("Joe vs. Carole"), Lisa Chappell ("McLeod's Daughters"), Jonno Roberts ("La Brea"), Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), Chandler Kinney (Willa), Kylee Russell (Eliza), Freya Skye (Nova), and Malachi Barton (Victor) will all star in the film. Paul Hoen is back again to direct. He has helmed all three previous films in the franchise.

Zombies 4 Synopsis

The franchise's fourth installment follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with Nova, Victor, Vera, Ray, and Vargas on their summer travels. Zombies, werewolves, and aliens alike are shocked by the meeting of two new supernatural groups. The movie was written by Josh Cagan and David Light & Joseph Raso. Executive producers include Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Hoen, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming ("The Quest"), and Mark Ordesky ("The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy). Mahita P. Simpson is a co-executive producer on "ZOMBIES 4" (working title), which is a production of Bloor Street Productions.

After the last film, many thought, and rightfully so, that the cast was moving on and that it would be the final film in the franchise; well, I guess we were all wrong. To be honest, this is pretty great news. Manheim and Donnelly are really fun together in these roles, and the movies have all been very entertaining, with great music as well. Are they better than The Descendents? That is a tough one; the two are always compared to one another, fairly or not. I would give the film quality edge to Zombies for sure, but the music is much closer.

There is no release date for Zombies 4 yet, however, I would think they will try to get this one out for the fall/winter.

