New Scream Sequel and Dungeons & Dragons Have Switched Release Dates

Paramount Pictures has taken two of the big movies they have coming out in March and performed a little switcheroo regarding the release dates. The official Twitter account for the studio announced that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Untitled Scream sequel would be switching their release dates. So Dungeons & Dragons has moved from March 10, 2023, to March 31, 2023, while Scream has moved from March 31, 2023, to March 10, 2023. These are exactly huge shifts in release dates, but Scream has proven that it can do well whenever it gets released, but Dungeons & Dragons is certainly more of a wildcard. March is a pretty packed month with Creed III and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming out on the 3rd and 17th, respectively. However, as many movies are coming out these days and how packed schedules can be, there aren't many dead weeks anymore unless the month starts with "A" and ends with "ugust."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

SYNOPSIS: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be released on March 31, 2023

Untitled Scream Sequel – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Untitled Scream Sequel, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. It is set to be released on March 10, 2023.