Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

New Trailer, Posters, and Images For Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

20th Century has dropped a new trailer, posters, and images for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which tells us much more about the mysterious plot.

Article Summary New trailer reveals more about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' plot and direction.

Disney releases full trailer, adding to Super Bowl ad excitement.

Film faces stiff competition in May, success hinges on audience turnout.

Wes Ball directs, with a star-studded cast including Owen Teague and Freya Allan.

It's not just big game spots and teasers during the Super Bowl; Disney decided they wanted to drop an entire trailer on us. The plot of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been a bit vague, but this official trailer tells us a lot more about what this movie will be about. It's going in an interesting direction, but people are still very nervous about this one, and with good reason. The last three films were so good, and it's so rare that good movies come out of reviving a classic franchise. People are worried that this could only be a cynical cash grab, but they seem to be exploring some interesting ideas here. This film has some serious competition in May, though, so whether or not it'll be able to find an audience with so many other massive movies coming out might be the bigger hurdle it needs to clear. Even if it's good, if no one goes to see it, it won't matter if they are using this as a springboard for a new trilogy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!