Filmmaker Olivia Wilde is ready to jump into the world of superheroes and crimefighting to helm a female-led Marvel title that fans are extremely excited to see. The actor turned director recently stopped by the Evan Ross Katz podcast. While we haven't received the type of outright confirmation from her, that would make everything clearer. The conversation definitely showed that there's a good chance that the highly anticipated Spider-Woman is the Sony/Marvel film she's attached to after all.

The Booksmart director stated, "Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective, so, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me."

The director (whose first film received critical acclaim) aims to try something vastly different from what she's done by stepping into the Marvel and Sony film franchise, adding, "I'm just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying 'we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story as men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves,'" Wilde concludes, "And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change, and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again, and it's finally broken through, and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."

Despite the overwhelming delays for films due to COVID-19, the studio is still working on several projects that are tied-in to the Spider-Man movies, with some of the announced films being the sequel to Venom, as well as a Morbius spin-off. In the comics, five different women have taken on the Spider-Woman mantle, with two of the most notable being the first (Jessica Drew). However, there have been instances where other established characters have become Spider-Woman (Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacey.) With plenty of variations to choose from, it's actually kind of nice to imagine that this is one Marvel project that makes each announcement worthwhile.

Who would you like to see don the Spider-Woman mask in her solo film debut?