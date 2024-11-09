Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: New Piece Of Concept Art Shows The Buzz Invasion

Disney and Pixar have released a new piece of concept art from the upcoming Toy Story 5. It will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5, directed by Andrew Stanton, hits theaters June 19, 2026, bringing toys face-to-face with technology.

The plot explores the clash with iPad kids, revealing potential humor and challenges with technology's rapid changes.

30th Anniversary Panel showcases Toy Story evolution, teasing fans with what's next for Woody, Buzz, and the crew.

We've known about Toy Story 5 for a little while now, but we didn't find out any story details until D23 in August when it was revealed that Pixar would be taking on iPad kids. That's going to be an interesting thing to see, and whether or not the jokes will hit and if the movie will feel timeless also remains to be seen. The thing about movies that involve tech is that they feel dated a lot faster than movies that don't use tech as a plot device. The reality is the iPad kids that existed when this movie was greenlit in early 2023 aren't even the same version of iPad kids that will be around when the movie is released. The other plot point this movie will explore is the idea of a bunch of Buzz Lightyear toys still in toy mode and becoming something of an invading force. We still have a year and a half before the film is released in theaters, with Elio being the next Pixar movie on the big screen, but during D23 Brasil today, we got a new piece of concept art showing the invading Buzz Lightyears. The concept art was revealed during the Toy Story 30th Anniversary Panel (yes, your back hurts) earlier today.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time around it's Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, Toy Story 5 opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026.

