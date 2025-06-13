Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, garrett hedlund, tron, Tron: Ares

Garrett Hedlund on a Potential TRON Return and TRON: Ares

One of the stars of TRON: Legacy discusses a potential return to the franchise while expressing enthusiasm for TRON: Ares.

TRON: Ares marks a bold new chapter, expanding the digital world into our own with new characters.

The franchise tackles themes of AI and the blurred lines between technology and humanity in this sequel.

TRON fans can expect a fresh vision while still honoring the legacy built by previous installments.

As TRON: Ares gears up for its 2025 release, one familiar face from the franchise is making headlines—by (unfortunately) not making an appearance. Garrett Hedlund, who portrayed Sam Flynn in 2010's TRON: Legacy, recently addressed his absence from the upcoming installment while expressing admiration for the new film's journey and scope.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Hedlund was careful but optimistic when asked about the possibility of returning to The Grid. "You know, let's just let that ambiguity rest right up there in the ether," he said. Regarding the next installment, he adds, "I'm very excited to see what they've done with [TRON: Ares]. They worked so tremendously hard to get this one made. They dealt with the obstacles of COVID and the strike and still got to the other side. I'm excited. I'm excited, and it spreads the love and the reach for The Grid. It's astounding how much time has passed since [TRON: Legacy]. But I'm excited that audiences get another injection of TRON, and the programs, and the disc, and The Grid, and a little spice of Bridges."

Everything We Know About TRON: Ares

Hedlund's comment strikes a chord with longtime fans who have waited over a decade for a follow-up to TRON: Legacy. While his return remains uncertain, his enthusiasm signals a passing of the baton to a new chapter in the franchise—one that appears to be pushing the digital frontier in bold new directions. But there's always room for some legacy characters, right?

Directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto as Ares, a program sent from the digital world into the real one, raising the stakes and scope far beyond previous installments. The cast also includes Greta Lee (Past Lives), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), and Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The X-Files), among others. This new film also promises to explore the implications of AI and the ever-blurring boundary between technology and humanity.

While TRON: Legacy focused on the bond between father and son in a neon-lit cyber realm, TRON: Ares looks to redefine the landscape entirely, placing programs in uncharted territory—our world. It's a bold move, but one that could reinvigorate the TRON brand for a new generation of viewers.

TRON: Ares is currently scheduled for theatrical release on October 10, 2025.

