Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: practical magic 2

Practical Magic 2: Official Teaser Trailer And 6 Images Released

Warner Bros. has released the official teaser trailer, which premiered at CinemaCon last week, and six images from Practical Magic 2.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has released the official teaser trailer and six new images for Practical Magic 2.

The teaser trailer first premiered at CinemaCon and is now available online for fans to watch.

Practical Magic 2 is a legacy sequel, years in the making and driven by strong cult classic demand.

The film continues the story of the Owens sisters and their magical, curse-stricken family legacy.

It feels like this is going to get my former goth-kid card taken away, but I've never seen the original Practical Magic, and I couldn't tell you why. However, sequels to cult classics are always fascinating because demand from online audiences is not the same as selling movie tickets. So while it can seem like there are many people demanding this film be made, the audience might be much smaller than everyone realizes, because it's hard to accurately correlate online buzz with ticket sales. Whatever Warner Bros. saw must have been enough for this legacy sequel, and we got a first look at Practical Magic 2 at CinemaCon last week. The same teaser has been released online, along with six high-quality images. I've got a cross-country plane ride coming up in a couple of weeks, so maybe it will be a good time to sit down and watch this cult classic.

Practical Magic 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic, and mayhem.

Practical Magic 2, directed by Susanne Bier, stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest, reprising their roles from the original film, and new cast members Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, and Solly McLeod. It will be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!