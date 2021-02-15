Shang-Chi: Simu Liu Commemorates Missed Original Release Date

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Lunar New Year on February 12, which would have also been around the time his film would be released. The actor took to social media to make the best of an awkward situation given uncertain times during the pandemic in a whimsical reference and a Marvel shout out.

"Unfortunately, this is not the timeline in which Shang Chi comes out in theatres today," Liu wrote. "It's okay; watch some WandaVision and enjoy the Lunar New Year!! We'll see you soon!!"

The original pre-pandemic "timeline" had the film Black Widow in spring 2020, The Falcon and the Winter Solder TV series in the summer, and the theatrical release of Eternals (from Chloé Zhao) in the fall. WandaVision was originally supposed to come in spring 2021 before it got moved up, ultimately taking up the timeframe Shang-Chi was planned. It will be the first Asian-led film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the star in the title role with the new tentative release date for July 3 of 2021, which is not long after Black Widow's new release date of May 7.

When it came to promoting their upcoming Marvel content, Disney kept a low key approach conservative during Super Bowl LV, only showing off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Based on Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin's comics, Shang-Chi is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham. The film also stars Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Florian Munteanu, Meng'er Zhang, and Michelle Yeoh.

When Shang-Chi is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind

Unfortunately this is not the timeline in which Shang Chi comes out in theatres today. It's okay; watch some WandaVision and enjoy the Lunar New Year!! We'll see you soon!! 🧧🧧🧧🧧🧧🧧🧧 pic.twitter.com/fzbNOLg5Ph — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 12, 2021