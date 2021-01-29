Shang-Chi Will Return From Marvel Later In 2021

I don't know, you wait ages for a Shang-Chi: Master Of Kung Fu comic book series from Marvel and then three come along at once. Wednesday saw the final issue of the Shang-Chi limited series published with a bit of a cliff-hanger… but you won't have to wait for long, The Legend of Shang-Chi one-shot is scheduled next week for February 4th. But the final panel of Shang-Chi #5 talked about something else, it seems.

The Return Of Shang-Chi. I have confirmed that, no, this does not refer to the one-shot The Legend of Shang Chi in February, but another series, also beginning in 2021.

The movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings still scheduled for July this year. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by David Callaham and stars Simu Liu alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh. And Marvel looks like they will have plenty of new comic books at the ready for anyone who dares to go see the film…

Here are the solicitations for that final issue and the one-shot. What is to follow, well, that we'll have to wait for the next solicitation dates.

SHANG-CHI #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan, Philip Tan (CA) Marcus To

THE GRAND FINALE!

• SISTER HAMMER launches her final attack on the Western world with her army of vampires!

• Will SHANG-CHI and his family be able to stop her?

• And will Shang-Chi finally accept the destiny laid out by his father? Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99 LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Andie Tong

Deadly Hands vs. Deadly Blades!

• Someone has been stealing artifacts of WMD potential.

• It's up to Shang-Chi to find this person and stop them.

• But is he prepared to go toe-to-toe with Lady Deathstrike?! Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99