Shazam! Fury of the Gods – New Trailer and 9 HQ Images Released A new trailer and a bunch of new images from Shazam! Fury of the Gods teases what kind of movie this sequel to one of the best DC movies [don't @ me] will be.

Everything at DC Studios is kind of in chaos right now. We don't know what shows or movies will continue under the new regime and word is that James Gunn and Peter Safran will make some sort of announcement before the end of the month. We know that Doom Patrol and Titans are ending this season, but that writing has been on the wall for a while. The more unknown factor is the fates of the four DC movies set to come out in 2023. The first of those movies is Shazam! Fury of the Gods., the sequel to one of the best DC movies so far [don't @ me]. We got a new poster and summary yesterday, and today we got a whole pile of new images and a trailer that gives us a better idea of what the plot is going to be. The kids will have their powers taken away from them, and those stakes would be high for adults, double it for kids and teenagers. The trailer looks fantastic and we can hope more of the Shazam Family is on Gunn and Safran's plan.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A DDog'sJourney as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on March 17, 2023.