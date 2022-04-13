Shudder Acquires Zombie Film The Sadness

Shudder has announced that they have acquired the rights to director Rob Jabbaz's feature debut, The Sadness. The zombie film has impressed on the festival circuit and is to debut on the horror streaming service on May 12th. Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, said of the film, "The Sadness is a brutal, boundary-pushing shocker, one of the boldest and bloodiest we've ever acquired. We anticipate it having a legendary and well-deserved following among Shudder members." Jabbaz had this to say: "It's been such an enjoyably bizarre journey getting The Sadness made and distributed! I'm incredibly excited for everyone out there to finally see it!"

Shudder Expects Big Things From The Sadness

"The Sadness was shot in Taipei, Taiwan, where Canadian writer/director Rob Jabbaz, originally from Mississauga, Ontario, now resides and follows a young couple, played by Regina Lei (76 Horror Bookstore) and Berant Zhu (We Are Champions, How to Train Our Dragon), trying to reunite amid a city ravaged by a plague that turns its victims into deranged, bloodthirsty sadists. Tzu Chiang Wang (It's Drizzling) and In Ru Chen also star. The film is produced by David Barker and executive produced by Li-Cheng Huang, while Eunice Cheng associate produced for Machi Xcelsior Studios. The Sadness shocked audiences around the globe and was renowned for receiving trigger warnings from genre festival programmers who had never before felt the need to use such labels. Likened to as a return to transgressive '90s Hong Kong Category III exploitation films by Fantasia Artistic Director Mitch Davis, Toronto-based sales and distribution company Raven Banner Entertainment represents the title worldwide and will release it in Canada."

Shudder continues to bring festival favorites to the service and getting more eyeballs on them. I have heard some great things about The Sadness, and I look forward to watching it on May 12th.