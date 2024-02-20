Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: sam mendes, sony, The Beatles

The Beatles Are Getting Four Separate Biopics From Sam Mendes

The Beatles will each get their own biopic directed by Sam Mendes in an ambitious project in association with Sony and Apple Corps.

Article Summary Sam Mendes to direct individual biopics for each Beatles member with Sony & Apple Corps.

Apple Corps grants full life and music rights for the first time for this project.

Jeff Jones and Sam Mendes share excitement for the unique storytelling approach.

Each film narrates from a Beatle's perspective, weaving interconnected stories.

The Beatles are almost too big for one biopic, and apparently, Sony and Apple Corps agree. They are partnering together for a series of biopics on each of the band members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. Each film will be directed by Sam Mendes. This is the first time Apple Corps has granted full life and music rights to film, so this is a big deal. The movies will be from each band member's point of view, with interconnected stories. Mendes will also produce all four films along with Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street's Julie Pastor. Deadline broke the news.

The Beatles Are As Big As Biopics Get

Apple Corps CEO Jeff Jones: "Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa, and Julie to explore each Beatle's unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way. Sony Pictures' enthusiastic support, championing the project's scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us." And Sam Mendes: "We went out to L.A. just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it's fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm," Mendes told Deadline. "The reason Sony stood out from competing offers was down to Tom and Elizabeth's passion for the idea and commitment to propelling these films theatrically in an innovative and exciting way."

This is as big as biopics can get, and I love the idea of giving each member of The Beatles their own film. I cannot be alone in thinking that Peter Jackson would be the one to tell the band's tale in a feature film, after how much work he has put in these last few years with their music and documentaries, but Mendes is also a good choice; much more on these four films as we learn it.

