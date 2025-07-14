Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Have More On Location Filming

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland says they will be shooting on location a lot more this time, unlike No Way Home, which was primarily shot on stages.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature more on-location filming, moving away from stage-heavy production.

Tom Holland shares that filming in real city streets, including Glasgow, brings back classic Spider-Man vibes.

Pandemic restrictions forced No Way Home to shoot entirely on sets, but that's changing for this new film.

The movie is set for a July 31, 2026 release, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing the returning cast.

We all talk about how the pandemic impacted the box office and the release of movies, but the longer things go and the further away 2020 seems to get, the more people forget what it was like working under those conditions. Sometimes, it still feels like some sort of fever dream, and that is true for pretty much any person with any job in any industry. The way restrictions impacted people's daily jobs and how they approached things might have varied, but they were there, and Hollywood was no different. Filming under restrictions and the nuance that went into that sort of filmmaking is really starting to get talked about. A movie that was very impacted by the pandemic was Spider-Man: No Way Home, as explained by star Tom Holland in an interview with Flip Your Wig (via IGN) shared to social media today, and he shared that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of "old school filmmaking."

"We were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages," Holland explained. "And now, we're really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations. Which is why we're starting in Glasgow. We're gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we're putting together."

The concept of a return to form isn't just being explored in the technical way they are filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it is part of the plot of the film as well. Holland explained, "It's gonna feel like making Spider-Man 1 again. It's been such a long time since I've done it that it's gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are gonna be over the moon with what we're putting together." Well, it makes sense that everything is "brand new" considering the title.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their roles, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

