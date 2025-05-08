Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Liza Colón-Zayas Joins The Cast

One of the breakout stars of The Bear, Liza Colon-Zayas, has reportedly joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in an unknown role.

The official title and logo for Spider-Man 4 were revealed at CinemaCon last month.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) directs the Sony/Marvel film, with a July 31, 2026 release date locked in.

Story and returning cast details are tightly under wraps, with only Sadie Sink and Colón-Zayas reported so far.

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon last month, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline have been all over the internet ever since. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Considering that timeline and when production is supposed to start, it's surprising we haven't gotten more casting information besides Sadie Sink, but Deadline got their hands on one. One of the breakout stars of The Bear, Liza Colon-Zayas, has reportedly joined the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"Everyday right now, I'm exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven't seen before," said Cretton on the stage at CinemaCon last month, just before the title and logo of Spider-Man: Brand New Day were revealed. Sony is keeping the story details pretty close to the chest for now, both of the cast announcements are of the "undisclosed role" variety, and we don't even know how involved returning cast members will be in the film.

July 2026 is going to be a massive month at the movies with releases like Minions 3 (7/1), live-action Moana remake (7/10), The Odyssey (7/17), and Spider-Man is going head-to-head with the next Paw Patrol movie. Comic book dude-bros will probably crack a joke about that not being a fair fight, but you should never underestimate the power of animated films with dedicated kid fanbases.

