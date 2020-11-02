Star Wars: Felicity Jones on Rogue One, Jyn Erso's Franchise Future

When it comes to setting the bar on non-episodic Star Wars film releases, Rogue One (2016) paved the way, and its star Felicity Jones deserves much of that praise. While promoting her upcoming film Midnight Sky, the actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about shooting the film, its reception, and her future in the franchise. One of Jones' signature roles is playing a younger Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the 2018 biopic, On the Basis of Sex. The late Supreme Court Justice championed equal pay for women prior to her nomination to the bench. One of the questions asked from THR about Rogue One, as a matter of fact, was if she was paid fairly compared to her costars. "In that case, I was fairly paid for what I was doing and was fairly championed," she said. "And that's also a testament to the people that I work with who had fought on my behalf as well. And I was very lucky that it wasn't an issue."

Perhaps the interviewer was in denial about Jones' character Jyn Erso in Rogue One, where all the main characters of the film met a grisly end at the hands of the Empire. The heroine was caught up in the blast from the Death Star that took out an imperial outpost at the film's conclusion. "I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe. (Laughs). So, I feel there's unfinished business for Jyn, for sure," Jones said, remaining coy about the character's future. "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems." Jones does have a deal for a second film option in place with Disney and Lucasfilm. What form Jyn Erso takes is plenty of possibilities, whether it's from flashbacks, ghosts (if Han Solo was any indication), or another standalone auxiliary story. For more about Jones' other projects in Midnight Sky, The Last Letter From Your Lover, her time with RBG, and her pregnancy, you can head over to THR. Midnight Sky streams on Netflix on December 23rd.