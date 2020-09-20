SNL Star Kate McKinnon Pays Tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon played various figures of both political parties on the long-running NBC series. One of the figures she is most fond of is Supreme Court Justice, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed at the age of 87 on September 18. "For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again," the actor said in a statement. McKinnon, who's entering her ninth season on the series playing figures from Hilary Clinton to Elizabeth Warren said playing Ginsburg holds a special place.

SNL's Kate McKinnon on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Passing

"Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her," she said. "It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country." The actress met the justice in August 2019 in a stage production of "Fiddler on the Roof." McKinnon, who first played the justice on October 20, 2012, appeared on seven more times from "Weekend Update" to "RGB Workout." She last played the Justice on the April 10th, 2020 episode.

Ginsburg's Life and Legacy on Screen in "On the Basis of Sex"

Ginsburg was appointed and sworn in 1993 by Bill Clinton previously served in the US Court of Appeals since 1980. Her story was made into a theatrical biopic in On the Basis of Sex(2018) with Felicity Jones as her in her early days from Harvard Law in 1950 leading to her appointment on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg makes an appearance herself. Despite its limited release, the film became a resounding hit with critics earning a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.