Watch The Full Trailer For George Clooney's Midnight Sky

Netflix has released the trailer for the new George Clooney post-apocalyptic film The Midnight Sky this morning while also announcing that the film will release on the streamer on December 23rd. It stars Clooney, who also directs, as well as Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ, and Miriam Shor. The script is written by Mark L. Smith. The film is based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The Midnight Sky is about a scientist in the arctic trying desperately to stop a team of astronauts from returning home after a global catastrophe. The trailer can be found below.

The Midnight Sky Synopsis & Poster

"Our humanity always endures. This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. Coming to Netflix on December 23rd."

This looks pretty excellent. I do wish that this could be experienced in the theater on a huge screen instead of on my couch, but what are you going to do. Clooney really seems to have gone for something with this; The Midnight Sky looks like the epic space drama that we never knew we needed in this hellscape we call 2020. Hopefully, he can stick the landing here and give the emotional heft to the space scenes they require. We need tons of space, screaming!

The Midnight Sky will debut on Netflix on December 23rd.