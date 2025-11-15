Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: disney, lucasfilm, star wars, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter Gets an Update from Shawn Levy

The director of Star Wars: Starfighter discusses his experience so far and offers an update on the film's current status.

It's been a few years since the franchise hit the big screen, but a post-Skywalker chapter of Star Wars is finally on the way with Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone film that leans into starfighter chaos and explores a new corner of the galaxy. And after spending the past few years being workshopped, the project has finally moved into production with Ryan Gosling leading the cast and Stranger Things and Deadpool and Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy directing, which apparently happens to be a little over halfway through the shoot.

Talking to Screen Rant, Levy summed up what the experience has felt like so far. "My experience is that I genuinely feel like my 10-year-old self is on set with me every day. It is astonishing, and it's complicated and thrilling every day. Ryan Gosling, we all know how brilliant he is, but he's an incredible creative partner. And to fill out the cast with other amazing actors like Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams [and to have] this revelation of a young actor in Flynn Gray, it is more creatively satisfying than I dreamed it would be. The shoot's going well, and as you know, we're a little over halfway done. I'll be back on that set Monday morning."

What We Know About Star Wars: Starfighter (So Far)

As of now, Star Wars: Starfighter is confirmed to be an original story set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, roughly five years on from the end of the Skywalker saga (which wrapped in 2019), and Lucasfilm is teasing the film as a fresh, self-contained adventure with mostly new characters. Goth, coming off a run of horror films and prestige projects, is said to be playing one of the film's villains. Smith is also on board in an antagonist role after almost joining the franchise years ago in an undisclosed role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Star Wars: Starfighter ensemble is rounded out by Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings.

Behind the scenes, Levy is directing from a script by frequent collaborator Jonathan Tropper, with Lucasfilm and his 21 Laps banner producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy. Additionally, Claudio Miranda, known for Top Gun: Maverick, is handling the film's cinematography, which should make the pilot-perspective and space visuals a big selling point. But what are your thoughts going into Star Wars: Starfighter? Are you excited to see what the film contributes to the Star Wars universe?

Star Wars: Starfighter is officially set to hit theaters in the United States on May 28, 2027, accompanied by an IMAX rollout.

