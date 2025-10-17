Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: Mia Goth, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter Director: Mia Goth's A "Unicorn Of An Actress"

Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy calls Mia Goth "an unicorn of an actress," and how they needed "a singular actor to play a fiercely complex new character within the Star Wars galaxy."

Article Summary Director Shawn Levy praises Mia Goth as a "unicorn of an actress" in Star Wars: Starfighter.

Mia Goth reveals her Star Wars role is pushing her to new heights in a unique standalone story.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker with all-new characters.

Production began in fall 2025, with a theatrical release scheduled for May 28, 2027.

Star Wars is finally coming back to the big screen after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker critically underperformed. The franchise, more than any other, seemed to become a major part of the shift from theatrical to streaming, and while some of the shows were good. Some missed the mark or started to fall off the longer they went on. Star Wars also fell victim to the "quantity over quality" push in the panic following the pandemic, and they are only now starting to get things back on track. Star Wars: Starfighter wasn't on the list of films people thought were on the way until it suddenly was, and now it'll be the second Star Wars film on the big screen, following The Mandalorian and Grogu. The cast is really promising, including Mia Goth, who is just killing every role that she is stepping into. The Frankenstein star was interviewed by Elle and asked about her journey to a galaxy far, far away.

"It's really intense, but I love it," Goth said. "I'm being pushed in a way that I've never been pushed before….This is a completely separate film, not a prequel. It's its own thing, with new characters. And it's a great script, a really great script."

For Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy, he had nothing but praise for the actress, saying, "We needed a singular actor to play a fiercely complex new character within the Star Wars galaxy. Mia is a unicorn of an actress. It's not like you could ever say, 'We need a Mia Goth type,' because there is no such thing as a type. There's just Mia." Even in the movies that don't work, Goth is often cited as a high point. A unicorn of an actress is one hell of a compliment and well-deserved.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June. In early August, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast.

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!