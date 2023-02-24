7 New Posters For Shazam! Fury of the Gods Have Been Released The early box office numbers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods are looking a little soft as 7 posters are released.

We are in the home stretch of marketing when it comes to the first of four DC Studios movies that are coming out this year. It's going to be a weird year to be a DC fan now that we have this plan for the future and zero indication of whether or not this plan will include any of the characters that we are paying money to see. Maybe that is why the early box office numbers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods are not exactly stellar. The numbers aren't terrible, $35M-$40M according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it is below what the first movie opened with. That first film had a much more modest budget compared to this sequel, but if this movie ends up being good, word of mouth could help it a lot. We have a whole pile of posters released over the last week, including four character posters released today.

Shazam! is one of the best all-around DC movie,s and it seems like people have only come to appreciate it more as time has gone on. Perhaps Shazam! Fury of the Gods is going to end up in a similar position.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, There's Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on March 17, 2023.