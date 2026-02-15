Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Dafne Keen, Deadpool And Wolverine, logan

Dafne Keen on Her Character's Debut in Logan and Fans' Desire for More

Logan star Dafne Keen reflects on the legacy of her role and responds to fans' desire for her to return in the future.

The 2017 film Logan followed a weary Wolverine escorting young mutant Laura (also known as X-23) to safety, and upon release, it quickly became a modern classic for both superhero fans and critics. So now that Laura has returned in Deadpool & Wolverine and stepped into Marvel Studios territory, talk has naturally shifted to whether she could one day step into the Wolverine title. And in a recent interview, star Dafne Keen responded to those hopes, making it clear that she's grateful for the love and is very much open to whatever the future holds for Laura.

Dafne Keen Reflects on Her Character's Debut in Logan

She tells Comic Book Movie, "Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me. I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly. And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something. And I think that what we made really did mean something. It's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected. And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it."

The last time we saw her (in Deadpool & Wolverine), she returned as a more seasoned fighter leading a resistance group in the Void before ultimately choosing to stay with a Wolverine variant in the restored X-Men universe, setting her up for possible future appearances. That highly anticipated MCU event arrived in a movie that earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide and proved that audiences are still very invested in X-Men characters and their legacy. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way and rumors already suggesting that Laura (and several other Fox X-Men) could be part of those multiverse events, the idea of Keen eventually inheriting the Wolverine title on screen feels like it's still a possibility.

For now, Keen has said she has no official word on returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel has not announced anything in that direction. Still, her affection for Laura and her enthusiasm about the character's impact keep the door wide open in spirit. But what are your thoughts? Would you like to see Keen step into the Wolverine role for future MCU stories?

