The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Plumbing Commercial And Character Posters We have a commercial and viral website for The Super Mario Bros. Movie featuring some familiar music plus a whole pile of character posters.

If you thought that viral marketing was only for films that take place in the real world, then The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here to prove you wrong. They have released a website for the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Company and a commercial that will feature some music that people will find very familiar. Check out both, they are pretty cute, and it's not the marketing we expected from this film.

We also got a pile of character posters and two poster images that feature both the protagonists and the antagonists of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The marketing for this movie should be kicking into high gear, and there will be a huge push for this heading into the spring.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures. It will be released on April 7, 2023.