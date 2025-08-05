Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: matt smith, ryan gosling, shawn levy, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter – Matt Smith Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Matt Smith has reportedly joined the Star Wars: Starfighter cast, which also includes Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth. Shawn Levy is set to direct.

Matt Smith is leaving Westeros and heading back into space, but not on a TARDIS this time. The cast of Star Wars: Starfighter has been revealed very slowly over the course of the last few months. The last we heard about this film was in early June when it was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast, specifically as the villain. It sounds like she is still in the cast, but according to a new report from Deadline, she is eithern't the villain anymore or is not the only one. Smith is also joining the cast along with the announced star, Ryan Gosling. Gosling's involvement, along with director Shawn Levy, was confirmed when the film was officially announced and dated back in April. Star Wars: Starfighter is reportedly using a script by Jonathan Tropper at this time.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought that the film seemed like one that wouldn't get much traction for a while since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release sent out by Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense for a May 2027 release date and how much post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June.

