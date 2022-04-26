The Black Phone Debuts A New Trailer, Out In Theaters June 24th

The Black Phone, the newest horror film from director Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Doctor Strange), is coming out June 24th, 2022, and they debuted a new trailer this morning. Starring Ethan Hawke as a child abductor, the film is co-written by frequent collaborators Derrickson and Robert Cargill. This one had its first footage debut at CinemaCon last fall, and generated some huge buzz coming out of there. They are actually screening the entire film for CinemaCon this week, so the first reactions will be this week. You can see the trailer for The Black Phone down below.

The Black Phone Synopsis

"The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

What a great trailer, and such an exciting project. It was a shame when this got delayed as far back as it did, but them putting it in June shows that they are pretty confident about it. This looks good, and Hawke is sort of terrifying here. He doesn't let loose like this that often anymore, and for years refused to play a villain like this, or a "bad guy," as he would say. But man, he looks like he threw himself into the role completely—The Black Phone releases in theaters on June 24th, 2022.