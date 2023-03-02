The First Teaser Trailer For Disney's The Haunted Mansion Is Here Disney wants to make the Pirates of the Caribbean lightning strike again with the Haunted Mansion this summer. The first teaser was released today.

Disney has wanted to make the Pirates of the Caribbean lightning strike twice since about a week after that movie blew up to mediocre results. The most obvious contender is the Haunted Mansion. Disney Parks fans that love the Haunted Mansion tend to love it to a somewhat ridiculous degree [yes, I am calling not only myself out here, but also fellow Bleeding Cool writer Jeremy Konrad]. The ride itself is a fascinating little bit of storytelling and even learning the story behind it and why the first and second half of the ride is so different is so interesting. They tried once to make a movie based on this ride, and it did not work, but it isn't surprising that they are trying again. We got to see some of the footage during the D23 Expo presentation, but after a release date moved the film to the summer, the world gets the first teaser trailer and poster below, along with a cast list, a brief summary, and a quote from director Justin Simien.

Haunted Mansion: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

Look alive, foolish mortals! We're dying for you to view our teaser trailer and poster for Disney's comically creepy adventure Haunted Mansion, which will appear in theaters on July 28.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Director Simien says, "As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I'm beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny, and cinematic, otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can't wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction."

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.