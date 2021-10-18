The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Confirms That Production Has Ende

There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled productions. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. Andy Muschietti is directing with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso are confirmed to be in the cast. Production finally got off of the ground earlier this year, and during DC FanDome on Saturday, we got a very brief first look at the movie. They specifically said in that pre-recorded message that they were still in production, but that must have been shot a few weeks ago because last night Muschietti took to Instagram to confirm that they had wrapped production on The Flash. If you're looking for more teases from the movie, you should check out Muschietti's Instagram feed.

"It's a wrap @flashmovie," Muschietti shared in one post. "What an adventure. Thanks to all of the crew and cast of THE FLASH for giving it your best every single day //// 🇦🇷 gracias a todo el equipo y elenco de the flash por haberlo dado todo. @theflashmovie," he said in another.

From all of the information that we currently have, it looks like this is going to be some variation of the Flashpoint storyline where Barry goes back in time to save his mother and, in turn, completely screws up the timeline. There have also been longstanding rumors that this is going to serve as a soft reboot for the DC Universe now that they have decided that they are not so keen to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and with production just wrapping, it will give Muschietti and his team plenty of time to do their post-production in case there need to be any reshoots. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.