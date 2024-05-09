Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Sony, Trailer | Tagged: channing tatum, fly me to the moon, scarlett johansson

Fly Me To The Moon Gets A New Poster, Out In Theaters In July

Sony's big romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum has a new poster. It hits theaters on July 12th.

New poster released for the movie, set around Apollo 11 moon landing conspiracies.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, with a script by Rose Gilroy, the film releases July 12th.

Film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano.

Fly Me To The Moon is a new romantic comedy starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. The film is set around the Apollo 11 moon landing, and I never thought I would see a romantic comedy set around the moon landing conspiracies. The film is directed by Greg Berlanti from a script by Rose Gilroy. It also stars Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson, so the cast is there. This is also pretty much the only adult comedy on the schedule this summer, so hopefully, it works. A new poster for the film was released today, which is below.

Fly Me To The Moon Synopsis

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, FLY ME TO THE MOON is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins. Based upon the story by: Bill Kirstein & Keenan Flynn. Produced by: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, Sarah Schechter. Executive Producer: Robert J. Dohrmann

Here is the trailer from last month, in case you missed it:

I miss adult movies like this. Many of them seem to go to streaming now, and Sony must believe in this one to put it in July, right in the thick of the biggest blockbuster release month of the year. If this catches on, it could have a pretty long run in theaters, so here is hoping more than conspiracy nuts buy a ticket.

Fly Me To The Moon is in theaters on July 12th.

