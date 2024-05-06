Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: , , ,

Abigail Available On Digital Services Starting Tomorrow

Universal's latest horror film Abigail will be available to rent or buy on digital services starting tomorrow, May 7th.

Abigail, the newest horror film from Radio Silence, will be available on digital services tomorrow. The film will be available to own or rent. Since opening in theaters three weeks ago, the film hasn't set the box office on fire but banked $34 million. It stars Melissa Barrera (Scream VIIn The Heights), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaFreakyLisa Frankenstein), Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, "Downton Abbey"), Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad," The Usual Suspects, "Parish"), Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's MatildaDon't Leave Home), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: WolverineRobin Hood), Angus Cloud (Your Lucky Day, "Euphoria"), and William Catlett (A Thousand and OneLovecraft County).

(from left) Abigail (Alisha Weir) and Sammy (Kathryn Newton) in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. Credit Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures © 2024 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Abigail Synopsis

Radio Silence, the filmmakers behind the horror hits Ready or NotScream (2022), and Scream VI, bring a brash and bloodthirsty new vision of vampires with ABIGAIL. A heist team is hired by a mysterious fixer to kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. They must guard the 12-year-old ballerina for one night to net a $50 million ransom. As the captors start to dwindle one by one, they discover to their mounting terror that they're locked inside an isolated mansion with no ordinary little girl.

I wanted more from this film, and I wish they had kept Abigail as a vampire secret. That blame goes to Universal for being unable to correctly figure out how to market this without telling the secret. The first 45 minutes feel very boring as we watch these characters try to figure out what they are up against while we already know. Very frustrating. Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens are excellent in this, though, and Kathryn Newton has a fantastic scene that I won't spoil here.

You can watch Abigail at home starting tomorrow, though it is also still playing in theaters.

